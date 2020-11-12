The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 144,691 cases, 120,426 recoveries and 1,481 deaths. There are 22,784 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 245 active cases, 1,939 total cases, 1,676 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Active cases in the county are as follows (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha: 96, Blanchard: 127, Tuttle: 78, Minco: 9, Alex: 11, Ninnekah: 12, Rush Springs: 11, Verden: 3, Amber: 1, Pocasset: 1.
