The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,297 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 220,686 cases, 189,020 recoveries and 1,922 deaths. There are 29,744 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 3,090 total cases, 2,641 total cases and 23 deaths.
There are 426 active cases in Grady County: Chickasha: 221, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain Counties): 169, Tuttle: 90, Minco: 21, Rush Springs: 18, Alex: 7, Ninnekah: 9, Amber: 10, Verden: 8, Pocasset: 8.
