The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,224 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 241,991 cases, 206,896 recoveries and 2,086 deaths. There are 33,009 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 3,316 cases, 2,963 recoveries and 32 deaths. There are 321 active cases in the county. Active cases include: Chickasha: 144, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain Counties): 155, Tuttle: 64, Minco: 19, Rush Springs: 18, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 9, Amber: 2, Verden: 6, Pocasset: 4.
