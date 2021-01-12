The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,210 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 337,457 cases, 294,629 recoveries and 2,804 deaths. There are 40,024 active cases in the state.
Grady County has had a total of 4,554 cases, 4,079 recoveries and 39 deaths.
There are 436 active cases in the county, which is a big drop from yesterday’s total of 505 active cases.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 181, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 196, Tuttle: 104, Minco: 19, Rush Springs: 26, Ninnekah: 15, Alex: 8, Amber: 6, Verden: 5, Pocasset: 11.
