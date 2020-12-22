The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,186 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 265,620 cases, 228,191 recoveries and 2,240 deaths. There are 35,189 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 3,553 total cases, 3,165 recoveries and 35 deaths.
There are 353 active cases in the county including: Chickasha: 131, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 192, Tuttle: 94, Minco: 21, Rush Springs: 25, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 8, Amber: 4, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.