The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,177 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths as of Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 142,334 cases, 119,144 recoveries and 1,470 deaths. There are 21,720 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 228 active cases,1,905 total cases, 1,659 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Active cases in the county (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties) are as follows: Chickasha: 85, Blanchard: 123, Tuttle: 80, Minco: 7, Alex: 9, Ninnekah: 12, Rush Springs: 7, Verden: 2, Amber: 1, Pocasset: 1.
