The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,174 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 additional deaths on Sunday.
This brings the state’s total to 403,954 cases, 373,490 recoveries and 3,813 deaths.
OSDH reported one additional COVID-19 death from Tuttle on Saturday. This brings the total to 11 for Tuttle and 61 for Grady County.
On Sunday, the OSDH reported 5,417 total cases, 5,028 recoveries and 61 deaths in the county. There are 328 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 150, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 169, Tuttle: 70, Minco: 13, Rush Springs: 12, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 9, Amber: 4, Verden: 8, Pocasset: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.