The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,119 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths on Wednesday.
OSDH reports that these deaths occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, 32 of the deaths have occurred since Jan. 27.
Moreover, 47 of the deceased were hospitalized during their illness, according to OSDH.
Grady County has had 5,270 cases, 4,912 recoveries and 58 deaths. There are 300 active cases in the county. By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 130, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 153, Tuttle: 77, Minco: 10, Rush Springs: 14, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 6, Amber: 3, Verden: 10, Pocasset: 1.
