The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,101 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 129,873 cases, 111,695 recoveries and 1,413 deaths. There are 16,765 active cases in the state according to OSDH.
In Grady County, there are 172 active cases, 1,748 total cases, 1,558 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Active cases in the Grady County area are as follows (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha: 51, Blanchard: 82, Tuttle: 75, MInco: 6, Alex: 7, Ninnekah: 6, Rush Springs: 9, Amber: 6, Verden: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.