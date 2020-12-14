The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,099 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 239,767 cases and 202,532 recoveries. There are 35,163 active cases in Oklahoma.
In Grady County, there have been 3,299 cases, 2,890 recoveries and 32 deaths. There are 377 active cases in the county.
Active cases, including Blanchard which is between Grady and McClain Counties, are as follows: Chickasha: 186, Blanchard: 176, Tuttle: 71, MInco: 21, Rush Springs: 19, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 9, Verden: 8, Amber: 3, Pocasset: 6.
