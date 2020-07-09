On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 18,496 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 14,100 recoveries and 410 total deaths.
There were an additional 603 cases and 562 recoveries reported since yesterday.
OSDH reported three additional deaths, including a man in the 65 and older group from Muskogee County, a man in the 50 to 64 age group from Oklahoma County and a woman in the 65 and older age group from Pawnee County.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 224 cases, 140 recoveries and five deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 128 cases and 72 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 45 cases and 32 recoveries. In Rush Springs, there have been five cases and four recoveries. Minco has had four cases and three recoveries. Amber has had seven cases and two recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 66 cases and 43 recovers.
Data from OSDH indicates there no other active cases in Grady County.
