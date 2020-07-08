OSDH: 17,893 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 407 deaths

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 17,893 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 13,005 recoveries and 407 deaths.
Three additional deaths were reported, including a man and woman in the 65 and older age group and a man in the 50 to 64 age group. The deaths were from Kay, Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 212 cases, 139 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 124 cases and 71 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 42 cases and 32 recoveries. Rush Springs has had five cases and four recoveries. Minco has had four cases and three recoveries. Amber has had five cases and two recoveries.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 61 cases and 43 recoveries.
