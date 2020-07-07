OSDH: 17,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 404 deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 17,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 404 total deaths on Tuesday.
There were five new deaths reported today, none occurred in the last 24 hours. There were two men and two women in the 65 and older age group, and one man in the 50 to 64 age group. The deaths were from Carter, Delaware, Garvin, McCurtain and Muskogee Counties.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 206 cases, 135 recoveries and five deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 119 cases and 70 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 42 cases and 31 recoveries. In Minco, there have been five cases and three recoveries. Rush Springs has had five cases and four recoveries. Amber has had five cases and two recoveries.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 61 cases and 39 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
