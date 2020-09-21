There are 165 active cases of COVID-19 in Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Chickasha has had 473 recoveries, 303 recoveries and five deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are 287 active cases of COVID-19 in Grady County with 897 total cases, 600 recoveries and 10 deaths.
Other active cases in the Grady County area are as follows: Blanchard: 67, Tuttle: 44, Alex: 16, Minco: 8, Ninnekah: 13, Rush Springs: 4, Amber: 4, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 2, Dibble: 4.
Blanchard has had 279 cases, 211 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 192 cases, 144 recoveries and four deaths. Alex has had 29 cases and 13 recoveries. Minco has had 26 cases and 18 recoveries. Ninnekah has had 22 cases and nine recoveries. Rush Springs has had 19 cases and 15 recoveries. Amber has had 15 cases and 11 recoveries. Verden has had 12 cases and eight recoveries. Pocasset has had nine cases and seven recoveries. Dibble has had six case and two recoveries. Bridge Creek has had one case and one recovery.
At the state level, there have been a total of 77,908 total cases, 948 deaths, 12,019 active cases and 64,941 recoveries.
