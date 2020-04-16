OSDH: 16 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County

The number of confirmed positive cases reported in Grady County increased by two since yesterday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 16 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 for Grady County on April 16. One death from COVID-19 was reported for Grady County on Wednesday.
As of this report, there are 2,357 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 131 total deaths. There were eight additional deaths in the state reported on Thursday. All were in the 65 and older age group. According to OSDH, three of these deaths occurred in the last 24 hours and others died between April 9 and April 14.
Today, OSDH announced it is partnering with Google and Looker to release a COVID-19 Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that will provide further information on community spread in Oklahoma.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
