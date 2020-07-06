OSDH: 16,362 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 399 deaths

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 16,362 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 12,432 recoveries and 399 deaths.
Four new deaths were reported that occurred between July 3 and July 5. Two deaths were women in the 65 and older age group from Noble and McCurtain County. Two deaths were men in the 65 and older age group from Tulsa County.
In Grady County, there have been 198 total cases, 133 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 117 cases and 68 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 39 cases and 31 recoveries. Minco has had six cases and three recoveries. Rush Springs has had five cases and four recoveries.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 59 cases and 39 recoveries.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at the Grady County Health Department. Those who want to get tested may make an appointment by calling 405-224-2022.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
