The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 14,539 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There have been 11,048 recoveries.
There have been 395 total deaths. Six new deaths were reported today, one occurring in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were in the 65 and older age group and one was in the 50 to 64 age group. The deaths were from Tulsa, Comanche and McCurtain Counties.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 144 cases, 120 recoveries and five deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 76 cases and 60 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 33 cases and 27 recoveries. Minco has had two cases and one recovery. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 44 cases and 31 recoveries.
Data from OSHD indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.