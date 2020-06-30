The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13,757 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 387 deaths. OSDH reported neither death occurred in the last 24 hours. One death was from Mayes County, a woman in the 36 to 49 age group. The second was a man in the 65 and older age group from Rogers County.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 137 cases, 115 recoveries and five deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 73 cases and 59 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 30 cases and 23 recoveries. Minco has had two cases and one recovery. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 37 cases and 30 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
