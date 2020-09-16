As of Wednesday, there are 123 active cases of COVID-19 in Chickasha, according to the State Department of Health (OSDH).
Chickasha has had 393 cases, 266 recoveries and four deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 194 active cases in Grady County, which has had 749 cases, 548 recoveries and seven deaths.
Other active cases in the Grady County area are as follows: Blanchard: 52, Tuttle: 28, Alex: 10, Minco: 4, Rush Springs: 3, Amber: 3, Ninnekah: 6, Verden: 3.
Blanchard has had 244 cases, 191 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 169 cases, 140 recoveries and two deaths. Alex has had 22 cases and 12 recoveries. Minco has had 22 cases and 18 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 18 cases and 15 recoveries. Amber has had 13 cases and 10 recoveries. Ninnekah has had 13 cases and seven recoveries. Verden has had 10 cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and seven recoveries.
At the state level, OSDH reported a total of 72,284 cases with 10,334 being active cases. There have also been 61,026 recoveries and a total of 924 deaths. There were 12 additional deaths reported on Wednesday.
