OSDH: 12 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County has increased to 12.
The number of cases in Oklahoma currently stands at 2,184.
The number of deaths in the state from COVID-19 is now in the triple digits at 108 deaths. There were nine additional deaths reported on Wednesday. Eight of the deaths in Oklahoma were people in the 65 and older age group. One woman from Major County was in the 18-35 age group.
OSDH has organized a task force to work with long term care facilities through on site consultations, assessment and training to stop the spread of COVID-19 at these locations, where residents are especially vulnerable. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is also being distributed to these facilities.
The OSHD said they are continuing to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
