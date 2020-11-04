The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one death from Chickasha on Wednesday.
The deceased was a man in the 65 and older age group. This brings the COVID-19 death total to 11 for Chickasha and 18 for Grady County.
Active cases are down for the county.
There are currently 155 active cases in Grady County, with 1,721 total cases and 1,548 recoveries. Chickasha has 46 active cases out of 822 total cases and 765 recoveries.
Other active cases in Grady County are as follows (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Blanchard: 74, Tuttle: 64, Minco: 7, Alex: 8, Ninnekah: 5, Rush Springs: 6, Amber: 5 and Verden: 1. There are no active cases in Pocasset at the time of this report.
Other previously reported COVID-19 deaths include five in Tuttle, one in Ninnekah and one in Blanchard (from Grady County).
At the state level, there are 127,772 total cases, 110,453 recoveries and 1,392 deaths. There are 15,927 active cases in the state.
