The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 115 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 83 recoveries for Grady County on Monday.
The three deaths in the county were from Chickasha, where there have been 65 cases and 44 recoveries. Tuttle has had 19 cases and 17 recoveries. Alex has had eight cases and four recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber has had two cases and two recoveries. Ninnekah and Minco have each had one case and one recovery. Verden has had two cases and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 25 cases and 22 recoveries.
At the state level, OSDH is reporting 7,205 confirmed positive cases, 6,014 recoveries and 334 total deaths.
One additional death was reported on June 5, a woman over the age of 65 from Tulsa County.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
