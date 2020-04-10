OSDH: 11 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grady County

The number of people with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Grady County is now in the double digits with 11 cases.
For several days, the number of case in the county stayed consistent at 9, according to daily reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
As of Friday, there are 1,794 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 88 total deaths.
There were eight additional deaths reported on Friday, seven over the age of 65 and one person in the 50 to 65 age group, according to OSDH.
The OSDH encourages families to celebrate upcoming religious holidays and spring activities virtually, continue to avoid large gatherings and comply with social distancing guidelines.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
