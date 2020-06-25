The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 11,948 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There have been a total of 375 deaths. Three additional deaths were reported, none of them occurred in the last 24 hours. All three deaths were from Oklahoma County, two women and one man in the 65 and older age group.
Statewide, there have been 8,507 recoveries.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 126 cases, 112 recoveries and five previously reported deaths. Four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 67 cases and 59 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 26 cases and 20 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 32 cases and 27 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.