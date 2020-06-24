OSDH: 11,510 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 372 deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 11,510 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 8,144 recoveries and 372 deaths.
There was one additional death, a woman in the 36 to 49 age group from Garfield County.
In Grady County, there have been a total of 124 cases, 113 recoveries and five deaths. Four of the deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 67 cases and 60 recoveries. One death was from Tuttle, where there have been 23 cases and 20 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 29 cases and 27 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.