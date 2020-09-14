The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported there are 109 active cases of COVID-19 in Chickasha.
According to data from OSDH, Chickasha has had 367 cases, 254 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in the Grady County area—Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties—are as follows: Blanchard: 43, Tuttle: 27, Alex: 9, Minco: 2, Rush Springs: 3, Amber: 3, Ninnekah: 5, Verden: 2.
In Grady County, there have been 714 cases, 534 recoveries and seven deaths. There are currently 180 active cases in Grady County, according to data from OSDH.
Blanchard has had 234 cases, 190 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 167 cases, 138 recoveries and two deaths. Alex has had 21 cases and 12 recoveries. Minco has had 20 cases and 18 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 18 cases and 15 recoveries. Amber has had 13 cases and 10 recoveries. Ninnekah has had 12 cases and seven recoveries. Verden has had nine cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and seven recoveries.
At the state level, OSDH reported 869 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
No additional deaths were reported. The state’s total now stands at 70,223 cases and 905 deaths.
