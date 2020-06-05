OSDH: 107 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, 75 recoveries

Grady County has had a total of 107 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 75 recoveries and three deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The three deaths were in Chickasha, where there have been a total of 58 cases and 42 recoveries.
As of June 5, OSDH is again publishing city data on COVID-19 cases.
Tuttle has had 19 cases and 15 recoveries. Alex has had eight cases and two recoveries. Rush Springs has had three cases and two recoveries. Amber has had two cases and two recoveries. Verden has had two cases and one recovery. Minco and Ninnekah have each had one case and one recovery.
At the state level, OSDH has reported 7,003 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 5,867 recoveries and 345 total deaths. There was one additional death but information concerning age and location are not available at this time.
Technical difficulties delayed OSDH’s update to their COVID-19 data dashboard.
