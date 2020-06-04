OSDH: 104 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, 74 recoveries

Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.