OSDH: 104 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, 74 recoveries

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported there have been a total of 104 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County.
There have been 74 recoveries and three deaths, all from Chickasha.
At the state level, there have been 6,907 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 5,781 recoveries and 334 deaths.
There are three additional deaths reported on Thursday. One death occurred in the last 24 hours, the others occurred between May 22 and June 2. The deaths were from Tulsa and Oklahoma Counties.
Two people were in the 65 and older group and one in the 36 to 49 age group.
