The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,903 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 218,383 cases, 184,736 recoveries and 1,911 deaths. There are 31,742 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 460 active cases, 3,071 total cases, 2,588 recoveries and 23 deaths. Active cases in the county, including Blanchard with is between Grady and McClain, are as follows: Chickasha: 233, Blanchard: 195, Tuttle: 101, MInco: 23, Rush Springs: 20, Ninnekah: 11, Alex: 8, Amber: 10, Verden: 9, Pocasset: 9.
