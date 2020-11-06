The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,878 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 131,751 cases, 113,227 recoveries and 1,429 deaths. There are currently 17,095 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 185 active cases, 1,773 total cases, 1,570 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Active cases in the Grady County area are as follows (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha; 55, Blanchard: 93, Tuttle: 79, Ninnekah: 10, Minco: 7, Alex: 8, Rush Springs: 10, Amber: 5, Verden: 1.
COVID-19 related deaths in the county include: Chickasha: 11, Blanchard 1 (in Grady County), Tuttle: 5, Ninnekah: 1.
