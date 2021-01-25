The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 374,853 cases, 339,014 recoveries and 3,293 deaths.
Grady County surpassed 5,000 total cases over the weekend. At the time of this report, there have been 5,071 cases, 4,628 recoveries and 55 deaths.
Grady County has 388 active cases. By municipality: By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 174, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 186, Tuttle: 88, Minco: 11, Rush Springs: 18, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 14, Amber: 4, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.