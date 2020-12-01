The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,737 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 199,482 cases, 167,406 recoveries and 1,758 deaths. There are 30,318 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 406 active cases, 2,757 total cases, 2,328 recoveries and 23 deaths.
Active cases in the county, including Blanchard which is between Grady and McClain Counties: Chickasha: 177, Blanchard: 154, Tuttle: 108, Minco: 24, Rush Springs: 23, Alex: 9, Amber: 9, Verden: 9, Pocasset: 7.
