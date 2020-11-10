The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 140,157 cases, 118,074 recoveries and 1,451 total deaths. There are 20,632 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 218 active cases, 1,884 total cases, 1,648 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Active cases in the county include (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha: 77, Blanchard: 122, Tuttle: 78, Rush Springs: 7, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 9, Minco: 7, Amber: 2, Verden: 1.
