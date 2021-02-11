The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,677 new COVID-19 cases and 48 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 409,401 cases, 382,342 recoveries and 3,948 deaths. There are 23,111 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 5,488 cases, 5,139 recoveries and 66 deaths. There are 283 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 128, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 149, Tuttle: 64, Minco: 9, Rush Springs: 13, Ninnekah: 13, Alex: 8, Amber: 2, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 1.
