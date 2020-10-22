The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,628 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 112,483 cases, 96,245 recoveries and 1,221 deaths. There are currently 15,017 active cases in the state.
Grady County has 208 active cases, 1,547 total cases, 1,323 recoveries and 16 deaths.
Chickasha has 92 active cases, 770 total cases, 668 recoveries and 10 deaths.
Blanchard has 94 active cases, 517 total cases, 422 recoveries and one death.
Tuttle has 43 active cases, 311 total cases, 263 recoveries and five deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: MInco: 13, Alex: 5, Ninnekah: 8, Rush Springs: 10, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 2, Amber: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.