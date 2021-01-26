The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,571 newCOVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 376,424 cases, 342,697 recoveries and 3,323 deaths. There are 30,404 active cases in Oklahoma.
In Grady County, there have been 5,087 total cases, 4,660 recoveries and 55 deaths. There are 372 active cases in the county. By municipality, this includes: Chickasha: 167, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 179, Tuttle: 85, Minco: 8, Rush Springs: 19, Ninnekah: 14, Alex: 12, Amber: 4, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.