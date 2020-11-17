The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,552 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 158,408 cases, 128,057 recoveries and 1,544 deaths. There are currently 28,807 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 356 active cases, 2,155 total cases, 1,780 recoveries and 19 deaths.
Active cases, including Blanchard which is between Grady and McClain Counties, are as follows: Chickasha: 150, Blanchard: 179, Tuttle: 89, Minco: 20, Alex: 11, Rush Springs: 23, Ninnekah: 9, Verden: 5, Amber: 4, Pocasset: 3.
