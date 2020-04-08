- As of this advisory, there are 1,524 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- As of Wednesday, there are still 9 confirmed positive cases in Grady County.
- There are an additional 12 deaths:
- Four in Oklahoma County: two males and two females older than 65.
- Two in Cleveland County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.
- Two in Tulsa County, both males older than 65.
- One in Adair County, a female older than 65.
- One in Greer County, a female older than 65.
- One in Kay County, a male older than 65.
- One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.
- There are 79 total deaths in the state.
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.
- The OSDH is coordinating deliveries of testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to county health departments conducting testing sites. Find the list of testing sites here..
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
featured
OSDH: 1,524 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 79 total deaths
Tags
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Kevin Derrel Estes passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 56, in Plano, Texas where he had lived with his wife Sherry since 2013. Kevin was born in Lamar, Colorado January 8, 1964 to Derrel Vance and Ella Deloris (Horn) Estes. Kevin's parents moved to Oklahoma when he was 3 m…
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart to limit number of customers in store beginning April 4
- OSHD: Five confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County, state total nears 1,000
- OSHD: 6 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County
- OSDH: 7 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Grady County
- COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic at Grady County Fairgrounds April 7
- Grady hospital, emergency management prepare as Oklahoma nears COVID-19 peak
- Verden's Tallent reflects on career
- OSDH: 8 confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Grady County
- OSDH: COVID-19 cases in Grady County up to 9, 16 additional deaths in Oklahoma
- Grady County back up to 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.