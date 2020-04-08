OSDH: 1,524 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 79 total deaths
  • As of this advisory, there are 1,524 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • As of Wednesday, there are still 9 confirmed positive cases in Grady County. 
  • There are an additional 12 deaths:
    • Four in Oklahoma County: two males and two females older than 65.
    • Two in Cleveland County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65. 
    • Two in Tulsa County, both males older than 65.
    • One in Adair County, a female older than 65.
    • One in Greer County, a female older than 65.
    • One in Kay County, a male older than 65.
    • One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.
  • There are 79 total deaths in the state.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.
  • The OSDH is coordinating deliveries of testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to county health departments conducting testing sites. Find the list of testing sites here.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

