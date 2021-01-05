The Oklahoma State Department of Heatlh reported 1,497 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 308,268 cases, 271,693 recoveries and 2,571 deaths. There are 34,004 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 372 active cases including: Chickasha: 131, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 185, Tuttle: 99, Minco: 30, Rush Springs: 27, Ninnekah: 12, Alex: 5, Amber: 5, Verden: 3, Pocasset: 1
