The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 410,818 cases, 384,398 recoveries and 3,959 deaths. There are 22,461 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there have been 5,500 cases, 5,163 recoveries and 66 deaths. There are 271 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 126, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 140, Tuttle: 59, Minco: 9, Rush Springs: 13, Ninnekah: 14, Alex: 8, Amber: 2, Verden: 1, Pocasset: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.