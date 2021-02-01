The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,396 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Monday.
This brings the state’s total to 390,868 cases, 358,040 recoveries and 3,564 deaths. There are 29,264 active cases in the state.
There were no deaths reported for Grady County on Monday. However, there were three deaths reported on Saturday, one from Chickasha and another from Rush Springs. It is unclear at this time where the third person was from.
On Monday, Grady County has had a total of 5,243 cases, 4,848 recoveries and 58 deaths. There are 337 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 157, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 170, Tuttle: 74, Minco: 11, Rush Springs: 17, Ninnekah: 17, Alex: 7, Amber: 4, Verden: 9, Pocasset: 2.
