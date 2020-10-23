The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,374 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 113,856 cases, 97,490 recoveries and 1,234 deaths. There are currently 15,132 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 206 active cases, 1,559 total cases, 1,337 recoveries and 16 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 88 active cases, 774 total cases, 676 recoveries and 10 deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 103 active cases, 523 total cases, 428 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 45 active cases, 316 total cases, 266 recoveries and five deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County are as follows: Minco: 8, Alex: 5, Ninnekah: 7, Rush Springs: 9, Verden: 3, Amber: 2, Pocasset: 2.
