The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,364 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 93,346 cases, 79,219 recoveries and 1,066 deaths.
There are currently 13,061 active cases in the state.
Grady County currently has 232 active cases, which is a drop of 59 active cases since last Tuesday. On Sept. 29, 291 active cases in Grady County were reported by OSDH.
As of Oct. 6, Grady County has had 1,248 total cases, 1,005 recoveries and 11 deaths.
Chickasha has 123 active cases, 654 total cases, 525 recoveries and six deaths.
Blanchard has 84 active cases, 385 total cases, 300 recoveries and one death.
Tuttle has 48 active cases, 250 total cases, 198 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 11, Minco: 7, Ninnekah: 4, Rush Springs: 2, Pocasset: 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.