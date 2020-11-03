The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,331 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 126,526 total cases, 109,234 recoveries and 1,375 deaths.
There are 15,917 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 180 active cases, 1,706 total cases, 1,509 recoveries and 17 deaths.
Active cases in the Grady County area are as follows (please note Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties): Chickasha: 65, Blanchard: 78, Tuttle: 63, MInco: 8, Alex: 9, Ninnekah: 4, Rush Springs: 6, Amber: 6, Verden: 2, Pocasset: 1.
COVID-19 deaths from Grady County include: Chickasha: 10, Blanchard: 1(from Grady County), Tuttle: 5, Ninnekah: 1.
