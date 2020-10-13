The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,309 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 101,493 cases, 86,502 recoveries and 1,119 deaths.
There are currently 13,872 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 209 active cases, 1,371 total cases, 1,149 recoveries and 13 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 90 active cases, 699 total cases, 601 recoveries and eight deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 99 active cases, 453 total cases, 353 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 46 active cases, 271 total cases, 221 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 7, Minco: 9, Ninnekah: 2, Rush Springs: 6, Verden: 5, Amber: 9, Pocasset: 2.
