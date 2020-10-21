The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,307 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state’s total to 110,855 total cases, 94,979 recoveries and 1,210 deaths. There are currently 14,666 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 194 active cases, 1,521 total cases, 1,311 recoveries and 16 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 79 active cases, 753 total cases, 664 recoveries and 10 deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 97 active cases, 512 total cases, 414 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 43 active cases, 308 total cases, 260 recoveries and five deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 6, Minco: 14, Ninnekah: 6, Rush Springs: 11, Verden: 3, Amber: 1, Pocasset: 2.
