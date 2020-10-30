The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,302 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the state’s total to 121,495 cases, 105,137 recoveries and 1,326 deaths. There are 15,032 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 185 active cases, 1,659 total cases, 1,458 recoveries and 16 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 76 active cases, 809 total cases, 723 recoveries and ten deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 76 active cases, 555 total cases, 477 recoveries and two deaths (one in Grady County, one in McClain County).
In Tuttle, there are 53 active cases, 346 total cases, 288 recoveries and five deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: MInco: 7, Alex: 8, Rush Springs: 4, Verden: 4, Amber: 4, Pocasset: 1.
