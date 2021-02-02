The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,296 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday.
This brings the state’s total to 392,164 cases, 360,702 recoveries and 3,602 deaths. There are 27,860 active cases in the state.
Grady County has had 5,255 cases, 4,880 recoveries and 58 deaths. There are 317 active cases in the county.
By municipality, active cases include: Chickasha: 143, Blanchard (between Grady and McClain): 161, Tuttle: 72, Minco: 10, Rush Springs: 15, Ninnekah: 14, Alex: 7, Amber: 5, Verden: 10, Pocasset: 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.