The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported a total of 82,520 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Of these, 12,616 are active and 68,911 are recovered. There have been 993 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12 new deaths reported today by OSDH.
As of Friday, Grady County has 305 active cases, 1,034 total cases, 718 recoveries and 11 deaths.
Chickasha has 159 active cases, 544 total cases, 379 recoveries and six deaths.
Blanchard has 85 active cases, 317 total cases, 231 recoveries and one death.
Tuttle has 49 active cases, 209 total cases, 156 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County are as follows: Alex: 24, Minco: 8, Ninnekah: 16, Rush Springs: 3, Verden: 7, Amber: 3, Pocasset: 3, Dibble: 4.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
