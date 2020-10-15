The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Thursday.
This brings the state’s total to 103,836 cases, 88,780 recoveries and 1,143 deaths.
There are currently 13,913 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 209 active cases, 1,414 total cases, 1,192 recoveries and 13 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 93 active cases, 720 total cases, 619 recoveries and eight deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 107 acute cases, 477 total cases, 369 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 42 active cases, 277 total cases, 231 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in the county include: Alex: 5, Minco: 14, Ninnekah: 4, Rush Springs: 7, Verden: 4, Pocasset: 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.